Russian Strikes in Ukraine Kill 5, Cut Moldovan Power Line

Russian strikes on Ukraine killed at least five people, damaged homes and hit energy supplies including a power link between Moldova and Europe overnight and early on Tuesday, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said damage had been reported in 11 regions after heavy missile and drone attacks and issued a new appeal for allies to supply Kyiv with air defense munitions.

He has repeatedly warned that Kyiv, whose main supplier of air defense systems against ballistic missiles is the United States, will face a deficit of missiles while Washington is focused on the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

"It's important to continue supporting Ukraine. It's important that all agreements on air defense are implemented on time," he said on X as Russia pressed on with its more than four-year-old war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched 34 missiles and 392 drones in the latest attacks on critical infrastructure, and that 25 missiles and 365 drones had been downed or neutralized.

The energy ministry said some consumers in six regions were left without power.

One person was killed in a drone and missile attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said on Telegram.

He reported damage to buildings including 20 apartment blocs, and posted photos showing firefighters tackling a blaze in a high-rise building and a smaller building in flames.

Two people were killed and 12 injured, including a five-year-old child, in the attack near the eastern city of Poltava, the regional governor said, adding that residential buildings and a hotel were damaged.

A 61-year-old passenger was killed in an attack on an electric train in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, local prosecutors said, and one person was killed in shelling of the southern city of Kherson, the regional governor said.

Moldova's key power link with Europe was cut off by the overnight strikes, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

"Alternative routes are in place, but the situation remains fragile. Russia alone bears responsibility," she said in X.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said the Isaccea–Vulcanesti power line, which connects energy systems in Moldova and Romania, had been affected.