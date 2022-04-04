$90 Million Yacht Belonging to Russian Oligarch Seized in Spain

A $90 Million yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg was seized by Spanish law enforcement on Monday at the request of the U.S. Justice Department, the department’s public affairs office revealed.

According to court documents, Vekselberg purchased the 255 ft. yacht, "the Tango," in 2011. Roughly seven years later, he was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department.

The seizure warrant issued by the U.S. Justice Department and carried out by Spanish authorities alleges Vekselberg and his associates continued to make payments through U.S. banks on behalf of the yacht after he was sanctioned in April 2018.

"Today marks our taskforce’s first seizure of an asset belonging to a sanctioned individual with close ties to the Russian regime. It will not be the last," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement connected to the Justice Department’s news release.

"Together, with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any individual whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war."

Other seizure warrants obtained in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia target close to $625,000 associated with sanctioned parties held at nine U.S. financial institutions.

"The seizure of this luxury yacht demonstrates our determination to hold accountable those who support Vladimir Putin’s unwarranted invasion of another sovereign nation," said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia.

"We will continue to use every tool to enforce the sanctions aimed at Putin’s regime and the oligarchs who support it. Working with our federal and international partners, we will be unflagging in our efforts to bring to justice those who violate these sanctions, and to seize assets where appropriate and lawful."