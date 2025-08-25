Russian Official in $12M Embezzlement Case

The deputy governor of a Russian region bordering Ukraine has been detained as part of a criminal case involving the embezzlement of 1 billion roubles ($12.4 million) earmarked for defensive fortifications, the TASS state news agency reported.

The office of Deputy Kursk Governor Vladimir Bazarov, who previously worked as deputy governor in the neighboring Belgorod region, was being searched, TASS reported.

The detention of Bazarov was confirmed by Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein, who said the case related to his work in the Belgorod region. He gave no further comment.

Reuters was unable to contact Bazarov or his lawyer.

Since Ukrainian troops smashed their way across the border and entered Kursk region last year in the biggest military incursion into Russia since World War II, a series of Russian officials have been investigated for corruption.

In July, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Roman Starovoit, a former Kursk governor, as transport minister and asked Starovoit's deputy to replace him. Starovoit was later found dead in his car from a gunshot wound, and investigators said he appeared to have committed suicide. ($1 = 80.6500 roubles)