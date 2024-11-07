Russia Launches Multiple Iranian Satellites Into Orbit

Russia launched two Iranian satellites Tuesday, in a further demonstration of the scientific and long-term cooperation between the two nations.

The Soyuz rocket took off from the Vostochny launch site in far Eastern Russia and carried dozens of small Russian satellites and two from Iran. The Kowsar and Hodhood satellites were delivered to their designated orbit nine minutes after launch.

"In continuation of the development of Iran-Russia scientific and technological cooperation, two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, will be launched to a 500 km orbit of earth on Tuesday, Nov. 5., by a Soyuz launch vehicle," Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali wrote last week before the launch.

Tuesday's launch is just the latest in a series of exercises designed to bolster the two countries "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of providing hundreds of exploding drones to Moscow that they have used in their war against Ukraine. The Iranian drone deliveries, which Moscow and Tehran have denied, have enabled a relentless attack of long-range drone strikes at Ukraine's infrastructure.

Iran claims the data and images from the two satellites will be used in agriculture, land surveying, transport, and the environment.

"I congratulate this great success to the scientific community and Iranian experts, including Omidfaza company, as well as to everyone active in the technology field," Jalai said Tuesday following the launch.

"With the ever-increasing expansion of technological cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation, we will see more and more such great news," he added.