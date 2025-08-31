WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russian consulate | sydney | car | crash | arrest

Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into Russian Consulate in Sydney

Sunday, 31 August 2025 08:17 PM EDT

A man was arrested on Monday after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australian police and local media said.

Television footage from Australian TV networks Sky News and Nine showed a car with a smashed window abandoned next to a Russian flagpole, which local media said was on the grounds of Russia's consulate in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

New South Wales police said in a statement that officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to reports of an unauthorized vehicle parked in the driveway of an address on Fullerton Street that corresponded with the location of the Russian consulate.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver before he drove his vehicle into the gates of the property, police said.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and a 24-year-old constable was injured on his hand, the statement said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A man was arrested on Monday after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australian police and local media said. Television footage from Australian TV networks Sky News and Nine showed a car with a smashed window...
russian consulate, sydney, car, crash, arrest
139
2025-17-31
Sunday, 31 August 2025 08:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved