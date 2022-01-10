×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russian | agent | arrested | odessa | ukraine

Ukraine Says Arrests Russian Agent Planning Attacks in Odessa

Ukraine Says Arrests Russian Agent Planning Attacks in Odessa
 The Auvergne multipurpose frigate of the French Navy is moored at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine. The warship that will stay in Odessa until December 28 is the tenth NATO vessel which has visited the Ukrainian port this year. Igor Maslov / Sputnik via AP

Monday, 10 January 2022 10:42 AM

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa.

"(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and terrorist acts," SBU said. The agent was detained while trying to recruit someone to carry out attacks, it added.

Officials at Russia's foreign and defense ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Ukrainian statement, which did not go into details.

Kyiv, Washington and Western capitals have raised concerns about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine and the possibility of an invasion. U.S. and Russian officials began talks https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/prospects-dim-us-russia-start-tense-talks-over-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-10 in Geneva on Monday to try to deescalate the crisis.

Moscow has denied planning an attack and accused Ukraine and NATO of fomenting tensions, demanding that the US-led alliance guarantees it will not grant Kiev membership.

Russia said last month that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the Russian consulate in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and that it had formally protested over the attack, which it called "an act of terrorism."

Ukraine's ties with Russia collapsed in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea and Moscow-backed forces seized territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv wants back. Kyiv says some 15,000 people have been killed in fighting since then.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa."(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and...
russian, agent, arrested, odessa, ukraine
227
2022-42-10
Monday, 10 January 2022 10:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved