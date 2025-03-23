Witkoff Optimistic on Ukraine Talks, Says Putin 'Wants Peace'

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism on Sunday ahead of high-stakes talks in Saudi Arabia to end the war in Ukraine and said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to end the three-year-old conflict.

"I feel that he wants peace," Witkoff told Fox News.

A U.S. delegation is due to hold talks later on Sunday in Saudi Arabia with Ukrainian officials on a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. U.S. and Russian officials will then hold talks on Monday, also in Saudi Arabia.

"I think that you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that, you'll naturally gravitate into a full-on shooting ceasefire," Witkoff said.

Putin agreed last week to stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily but declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire that Trump hoped would be the first step toward a permanent peace deal. Ukraine accepted Trump's 30-day proposal.

Asked about Western criticism of Putin, Witkoff said he believed there were two sides to every story and played down concerns among Washington's NATO allies that Moscow could be emboldened by a deal and invade other neighbors.

"I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe. This is a much different situation than it was in World War Two," Witkoff said.