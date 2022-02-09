Russia Continues to Send Forces to Ukraine Border: Pentagon

The Pentagon on Wednesday said that they had seen Russia continue to send additional military capabilities along the border with Ukraine and in Belarus within the last 24 hours.
This, despite hopes among some world leaders that Rissian President Vladimir Putin would be open to continued negotiations to avert a military and economic standoff.
"Every day he adds to his options, everyday he adds to his capabilities," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
