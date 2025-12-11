Russia: Witkoff's Last Moscow Visit Helped Resolve Misunderstandings Between Russia and US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that a visit to Moscow this month by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff had helped eliminate misunderstandings between Moscow and Washington.

The Kremlin said at the time that Russia and the U.S. did not reach a compromise on a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine after a five-hour Kremlin meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Lavrov added that Moscow had handed over Russia's proposals on collective security guarantees to Washington.