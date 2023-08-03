×
Tags: russia | wikipedia | apple | fine | ukraine

Russia Fines Wikipedia, Apple for 'False Information' About Ukraine Conflict

The damage on an administrative building is seen after an overnight drone attack in Kyiv Wednesday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 August 2023 08:17 AM EDT

A Russian court on Thursday imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

A justice of the peace in a magistrate's court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles ($33,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting Russia's military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.

The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles ($4,400).

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

