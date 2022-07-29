×
Tags: russia | west | ukraine

Kremlin Says Russia Does Not See West Making Concessions on Ukraine: Report

dmitry peskov speaks into a microphone
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (Grigoriy Sisoev/Getty)

Friday, 29 July 2022 08:32 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Friday it does not see any change in the West's willingness to make concessions over Ukraine in order to secure a ceasefire, the TASS news agency reported.

It said that when asked by reporters whether Moscow has noticed a change in the West's position, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "No."

The U.S., European Union, Britain and others have provided unprecedented military and political backing to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russian forces who have waged an intense five-month land, sea and air campaign against Ukraine.

Peskov was responding to comments from Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba, who in an article for the New York Times called on the West to "reject Russia's fake peace proposals" and said "audible calls for a cease-fire ... are badly misplaced." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


