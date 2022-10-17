×
Tags: Russia | Warplane Crash

Russian Warplane Crashes in Sea of Azov Port

Monday, 17 October 2022 01:01 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire.

It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


