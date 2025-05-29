WATCH TV LIVE

Erdogan: Russia's Proposal for June 2 Talks Brings Hope for Peace

Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:30 AM EDT

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia's proposal to hold another round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2 had heightened Ankara's hopes for peace, adding the remarks should not be taken lightly.

Speaking to reporters on a flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Ankara was in contact with both countries, and added the recent momentum in peace efforts was an opportunity to reach lasting peace.

"The road to a resolution goes through more dialog, more diplomacy. We are using all our diplomatic power and potential for peace," he was cited as saying by his office Thursday.

