Trump Call With Putin Between 9-11 a.m. ET to Talk Peace in Ukraine

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:07 AM EDT

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a phone call between 9-11 a.m. ET on Tuesday to talk about settling the Ukraine conflict and normalizing relations between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was already a "certain understanding" between the two leaders, based on a phone call they held Feb. 12 and on subsequent high-level contacts between the two countries.

"But there are also a large number of questions regarding the further normalization of our bilateral relations, and a settlement on Ukraine. All of this will have to be discussed by the two presidents," Peskov told reporters.

"The leaders will speak for as long as they deem necessary," he said.

