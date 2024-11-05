WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | war | ukraine | zaporizhzhia | death | nuclear | energy

Russian Missile Kills 6, Injures 20 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 08:41 AM EST

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday killed six people, injured at least 20 more and destroyed a critical infrastructure facility, Ukrainian officials said.

Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that a fire broke out as a result of the strike. Authorities did not say what the facility was.

Before the attack, Fedorov and Ukraine's Air Force announced a ballistic missile alert for the region.

Russia has recently stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia, using highly destructive guided bombs, which Ukrainian forces find hard to shoot down.

The city is an important logistical and industrial hub located about 40 km (25 miles) from the frontline. Moscow's troops partially occupy the Zaporizhzhia region, which is also home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff urged allies to give more support to counter Russian attacks.

"Violence must be stopped by strong actions," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
162
2024-41-05
Newsmax Media, Inc.

