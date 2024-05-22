WATCH TV LIVE

At Least 7 Wounded in Russian Attack on Ukraine's Chuhuiv

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 08:08 AM EDT

A Russian attack on the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Ukraine's Kharkiv region wounded at least seven people Wednesday morning, the governor said.

Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv with S-400 missiles, damaging a kindergarten and a private residence, according to preliminary information reported by the Kharkiv region's police via the Telegram messaging app.

No children were hurt, and at least five of those wounded have received medical help, according to the governor's statement.

Russian forces have intensified strikes on the northeastern region, targeting its energy and transport infrastructure with drones and missiles.

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 08:08 AM
