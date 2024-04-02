×
Tags: russia | war | ukraine | missile | strike | victims

Russian Missile Attack in Ukraine's Dnipro Injures 18

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 10:16 PM EDT

A Russian missile attack on Tuesday damaged an educational facility in Ukraine's city of Dnipro and injured 18 people, local authorities said.

Twelve people remained in hospital, including five children, Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said on Telegram. He described the scale of injuries as moderate.

Russia has recently stepped up its attacks on Ukraine, carrying out the largest strike on grid infrastructure during the two-year-old war on March 22. It has also increased usage of harder-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the war that began with a full-scale invasion in February 2022 has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the uprooting of millions and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and cities.

