Russia's Lavrov: West's Strategy to 'Inflict a Strategic Defeat on Russia' Has Failed

Thursday, 28 December 2023 07:47 AM EST

Russia is resolved to achieve its goals in its military operations in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, adding what he called the West's strategy to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had "completely failed."

The G7 countries intend to discuss a "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which they agreed on at a "secret summit" held about 10 days ago, Lavrov said in an interview with Russian state media.

