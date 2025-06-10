Russia Still Talking to Ukraine About Exchanging Dead Soldiers

Russia is still ready to return the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war and is in talks with Kyiv on the subject, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

It said some of the bodies were still waiting inside refrigerated trucks for a handover.

Russia has previously said that the trucks, initially carrying over 1,000 bodies, have been parked near an exchange point since at least Saturday for Ukraine to collect and has complained that Kyiv has not yet done so. Such an exchange was agreed during a second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on June 2.

The Kremlin said it did not yet know exactly how many bodies of Russian soldiers Ukraine was ready to hand over.