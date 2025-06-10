WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | war | peace | ukraine | prisoner | swap | dead

Russia Still Talking to Ukraine About Exchanging Dead Soldiers

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:29 AM EDT

Russia is still ready to return the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war and is in talks with Kyiv on the subject, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

It said some of the bodies were still waiting inside refrigerated trucks for a handover.

Russia has previously said that the trucks, initially carrying over 1,000 bodies, have been parked near an exchange point since at least Saturday for Ukraine to collect and has complained that Kyiv has not yet done so. Such an exchange was agreed during a second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on June 2.

The Kremlin said it did not yet know exactly how many bodies of Russian soldiers Ukraine was ready to hand over.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia is still ready to return the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war and is in talks with Kyiv on the subject, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
russia, war, peace, ukraine, prisoner, swap, dead, soldiers
119
2025-29-10
Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved