Zelenskyy: 'Russia Still Does Not Fear the Consequences'

A Russian overnight attack on Kyiv killed at least eight people, including a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table," Zelenskyy wrote on X, calling for new sanctions on Russia. "It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war.

"And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences.

"Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin."

Zelenskyy's full statement on X:

Right now in Kyiv, first responders are clearing the rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike. Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. People may still be trapped under the rubble. Dozens are wounded. These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy. Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war. And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences. Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin. We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire. Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions. And it is definitely time for new, tough sanctions against Russia for everything it is doing. All deadlines have already been broken, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war. Eternal memory to all victims of Russia!

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.