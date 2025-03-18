Russia Concerned About 'Major Civilian Casualties' in Gaza

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was concerned by what it called a large number of civilian casualties after Israel struck Gaza and hoped that peace would return.

Israel renewed airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, killing 416 people, Palestinian health authorities said, collapsing a two-month ceasefire with Hamas as Israel vowed to use force to free its remaining hostages in the strip.

"Undoubtedly, it's another deterioration in the situation (in Gaza) and another spiral of escalation that is causing our concern," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Especially concerning of course are the reports of major casualties among the civilian population," Peskov added.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and, of course, we are waiting for it to return to a peaceful course."