WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | war | donbas | donetsk | ukraine | territory | defense

Russian Forces Capture Settlement in East Ukraine, Defense Ministry Says

Thursday, 05 September 2024 08:44 AM EDT

Russian forces have captured the Zavitne settlement in eastern Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said Thursday.

Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield reports.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian forces have captured the Zavitne settlement in eastern Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said Thursday.
russia, war, donbas, donetsk, ukraine, territory, defense, ministry
22
2024-44-05
Thursday, 05 September 2024 08:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved