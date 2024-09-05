Russian Forces Capture Settlement in East Ukraine, Defense Ministry Says

Thursday, 05 September 2024 08:44 AM EDT
Russian forces have captured the Zavitne settlement in eastern Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said Thursday.
Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield reports.
