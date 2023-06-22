×
Tags: russia | volunteers | ukraine | war

Russia: No Need for More Volunteers in Ukraine Fighting

Thursday, 22 June 2023 07:59 AM EDT

Russia sees no need to recruit more volunteers for what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


