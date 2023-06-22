Russia: No Need for More Volunteers in Ukraine Fighting

Thursday, 22 June 2023 07:59 AM EDT
Russia sees no need to recruit more volunteers for what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.
