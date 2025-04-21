WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | vladimir putin | pope francis | death

Putin Praises Pope Francis, Sends His Condolences

Monday, 21 April 2025 06:38 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Please accept my most sincere condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Putin said in a message to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

"Throughout the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialog between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See."

"In this sad hour, I would like to convey to you and the entire Catholic clergy my words of sympathy and support," Putin said in the message.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the Kremlin said on Monday...
russia, vladimir putin, pope francis, death
131
2025-38-21
Monday, 21 April 2025 06:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved