Blemish in Video Fuels Rumors About Putin's Health

A mystery blemish on the back of Russian President Vladimir Putin's hand has fueled speculation that he is fighting cancer, according to the New York Post.

Sharp-eyed viewers spotted what appear to be IV track marks on Putin's right hand as he was holding a soldier's arm in a propaganda video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense last week.

The Kremlin released two versions of the video, according to Kyiv Post journalist Jason Jay Smart — one with several watermarks obscuring the view of Putin's hand and one without the image of the hand.

On Friday, Smart tweeted screenshots from the video that clearly showed the unusual mark on the Russian leader's hand.

In the video, Putin watched new recruits' training exercises at a boot camp in the Ryazan region and was given a tour of their well-supplied living quarters. He also displayed his supposed strength by firing a rifle at a target, according to the footage.

According to the Post, the video was released by the Ministry of Defense's Zvezda TV channel potentially to dispute reports that conscripts were being sent into the fight ill-equipped.

The mark observed on Putin's hand could not be independently verified as being caused by intravenous therapy.

Former Ukraine correspondent Tom Warner theorized that the mark could be "just a weird angle of bulgey veins," while also calling attention to Putin's "puffy" hands and face, which he claimed was the result of "long-term steroid use" without evidence.

The Telegram channel General SVR has fueled speculation about Putin's alleged declining health for months with unconfirmed reports that he suffers from cancer, Parkinson's disease, and a schizoaffective disorder.

Putin appeared to be in pain during last week's meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, according to the channel, and also during an event in Red Square last month celebrating the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

"Putin's oncology is progressing and, despite adequate treatment lately, the pain is not always completely relieved," a recent post on the General SVR channel said. "It must be understood that the deplorable state of the president's physical and mental health affects the adoption of key decisions. Putin doesn't want to change history, he wants to end it."

Proekt, a Russian independent outlet, reports that Putin is always accompanied by medics, including oncologists, whenever he goes on official visits.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a rare statement addressing Putin's health after a canceled trip to Kazakhstan in July, telling journalists "everything is fine with his health."