Report: Russia Using Sexual Violence as Weapon

Ukrainians say Russian police and security forces are using sexual violence as a weapon of war, reports CNN.

Eighty-five cases — affecting 52 men, 31 women, one girl and one boy — have been documented in Ukraine in 2023, according to the latest United Nations Security Council annual report into conflict-related sexual violence.

A report compiled by U.N. rights officials said 39 of 60 male Ukrainian prisoners of war were victims of sexual violence while in Russian detention.

Ukraine has recorded 293 cases of sexual violence.

Those numbers could be higher as only a fraction of victims tend to come forward, according to the U.N.

"We see it over and over again in different regions under occupation. They use the same method of committing sexual violence, the same method of humiliation, the same method of how they explain it to their victims," Anna Sosonska, a Ukrainian prosecutor and the acting chief of the conflict-related sexual violence division in Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General, told CNN.

Sosonska told the news outlet the sexual violence was deliberate.

"It's in every region that was under occupation. Everywhere that Russian troops were located, we’re seeing cases of sexual violence and gender-based violence. The bottom line is that it looks like it is Russian policy," she said.

The four Geneva Conventions and their two Additional Protocols implicitly and explicitly condemn rape as well as other forms of sexual violence as serious violations of humanitarian law in both international and internal conflicts.

Roman Shapovalenko, who was arrested by Russian security forces, told CNN the sexual violence is rampant.

"I want to tell everyone, tell the international community, that it is not like they came, occupied us, stood there with machine guns and left. No, it wasn't like that," he said. "And the most terrible thing is not what I am telling you now. The most terrible thing is that it is happening now in the occupied territories."