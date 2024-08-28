WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Bans 92 More Americans From Country, Including Journalists

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 02:00 PM EDT

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced 92 additions to its list of Americans banned from entering the country, including some journalists who formerly worked in Russia, and U.S. law-enforcement and business figures.

A ministry statement said the bans were imposed “in response to the Russophobic course pursued by the Biden administration with the declared goal of ‘inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow’.”

It said the banned journalists represent “leading liberal-globalist publications involved in the production and dissemination of ‘fakes’ about Russia and the Russian armed forces.”

The new list of banned Americans includes 11 current or former staff members of the Wall Street Journal — including its editor Emma Tucker. She had repeatedly criticized Russia for the arrest and conviction on espionage charges of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, who spent 16 months behind bars before being released in August in a wide Russia-West prisoner exchange.

The ban has also been imposed on five New York Times journalists, including Kyiv bureau chief Andrew Kramer, and four from The Washington Post.

Other Americans on the list include people working for law enforcement agencies, academics, and figures from business and think tanks.

Russia has banned more than 2,000 Americans from entry, according to a ministry list.

