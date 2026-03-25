Kremlin: No Confirmation of Reported US 15-Point Plan to Iran

Russia has not received any information from Iran about a reported U.S. 15-point plan and so Moscow cannot assess the reliability of the media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. "Our Iranian friends have not passed any such information to us. We do not know how reliable these reports are," Paskov said.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week that Tehran wanted a deal to end the Middle East war. A source told Reuters Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Iran.

Iranian military spokesman later denied receiving such plan, saying the United States was "negotiating with itself," state media reported.