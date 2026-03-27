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Tags: russia | us | economic cooperation | ukraine | war | deal

Russia: US Wrong to Tie Economic Conditions to Ukraine War

Friday, 27 March 2026 08:05 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Friday that the United States is wrong to make economic cooperation with Russia conditional on a settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"We are wasting time, and American companies, just like our own, are missing out on the profits they could already be making," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said the topic of cooperation was still on the agenda, adding that Russia and the U.S. "have many opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Kremlin said on Friday that the United States is wrong to make economic cooperation with Russia conditional on a settlement of the war in Ukraine.
russia, us, economic cooperation, ukraine, war, deal
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2026-05-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 08:05 AM
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