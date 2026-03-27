Russia: US Wrong to Tie Economic Conditions to Ukraine War

The Kremlin said on Friday that the United States is wrong to make economic cooperation with Russia conditional on a settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"We are wasting time, and American companies, just like our own, are missing out on the profits they could already be making," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said the topic of cooperation was still on the agenda, adding that Russia and the U.S. "have many opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."