Tags: russia | ukraine

Russian Special Envoy Calls Monday an Important Day of Diplomacy

Monday, 18 August 2025 08:06 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, said that Monday was an "important day of diplomacy."

"An important day of diplomacy today with the focus on Lasting Peace not a Temporary Ceasefire," Dmitriev said on X early on Tuesday.

Dmitriev's message was posted after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington for peace talks. Trump is now said to be working to arrange a face-to-face talk between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the running war in Ukraine.

Dmitriev did not make any explicit reference to the meetings in his post.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
