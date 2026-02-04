WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: Russia Will Keep Fighting in Ukraine Until Kyiv Makes 'Decisions'

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 09:04 AM EST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian troops would keep fighting in Ukraine until Kyiv made "decisions" that could bring the war to an end.

Russia's position remains unchanged, which is known to both Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators, Peskov said. A new round of peace talks began in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Ukraine rejects Russia's demand that it cede the remainder of its Donbas region, land that Moscow's forces have not captured in four years of fighting. 

