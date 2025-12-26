Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday it had captured a new village ⁠in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, while Ukraine's military said that, despite errors, it was defending a larger town in the area.

Russian forces hold about 19% of Ukraine's territory in the east and south and are engaged in a slow westward drive, announcing the ‍capture of new villages several times a week.

The Russian ‍ministry, writing on Telegram, said it had seized the village of Kosivtseve, north of the town of Huliaipole, which has come ⁠under severe Russian pressure in recent weeks.

It said Russian troops had taken more than 9 square miles of territory in securing the ​village, giving the "east" group of forces "a base for further offensive actions."

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

Ukraine's military acknowledged that one of its units had committed errors in "an unfortunate ‍incident," when a group of three infiltrating Russian soldiers deceived them into abandoning a post ⁠in Huliaipole.

"There were enough of our fighters there to repel three Russian soldiers," Dmytro Filatov, commander of the first separate assault regiment, told public broadcaster Suspilne.

"Instead of putting up resistance, offering a worthy fight, the command post was abandoned."

Another unit, the ⁠425th separate assault regiment, wrote ​on Telegram that its forces had ⁠entered Huliaipole and were clearing it of remaining Russian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces ‍had deployed drones to prevent fresh Ukrainian troops from entering the town.

One of the focal points for ‌Russia's campaign has been the former logistics center of Pokrovsk to the northeast.

One Ukrainian military Telegram channel said Ukrainian forces were in control of the northern ⁠part of ​the largely destroyed city and ‍preventing Russian advances into the center.

It said reinforcements had been sent to the nearby town of Myrnohrad. The Russian Defense Ministry ‍said on Thursday its forces were clearing Ukrainian forces from Myrnohrad, known in Russian by its Soviet-era name, Dimitrov.