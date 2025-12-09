WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war | eastern village

Russia Says It Has Captured Another Eastern Ukrainian Village

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 07:45 AM EST

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces have captured the village of Ostapivske in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. 

