Russia Says It Has Captured Another Eastern Ukrainian Village

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 07:45 AM EST
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces have captured the village of Ostapivske in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
