Russia Takes Control of Settlement of Odradne in Eastern Ukraine

Monday, 06 October 2025 07:27 AM EDT
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that its forces had taken control of the settlement of Odradne in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
