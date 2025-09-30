Russia Captures Sieversk Malyi in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 07:16 AM EDT
The Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday its forces had captured the settlement of Sieversk Malyi in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
