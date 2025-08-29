WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russia: Western Proposals on Ukraine's Security 'One-Sided,' Dangerous

Friday, 29 August 2025 08:02 AM EDT

Russia said on Friday that Western proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine would increase the risk of conflict between Moscow and the West by turning Kyiv into a "strategic provocateur" on Russia's borders.

Ukraine's European allies are working to put together a set of guarantees for Ukraine that could be part of a potential peace settlement and would be designed to protect Kyiv from a possible future attack by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he expected a framework of the security guarantees to be set out as soon as next week.

"Security guarantees must be based on reaching a common understanding that takes into account Russia's security interests," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

She told a news briefing in Moscow that the current proposals were "one-sided and are clearly designed to contain Russia."

"This line (of proposals) violates the principle of indivisible security and assigns Kyiv the role of a strategic provocateur on Russia's borders, increasing the risk of the (NATO) alliance becoming involved in an armed conflict with our country."

Moscow has previously said it does not like the European proposals and will not accept any presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia said on Friday that Western proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine would increase the risk of conflict between Moscow and the West by turning Kyiv into a "strategic provocateur" on Russia's borders. Ukraine's European allies are working to put together a set of...
russia, ukraine, war
201
2025-02-29
Friday, 29 August 2025 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved