Russia Reports Capture of Zaporizke in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Area

Monday, 25 August 2025 07:12 AM EDT
Russia's defense ministry said on Monday Russian forces had captured the settlement of Zaporizke in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
