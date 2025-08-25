WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russia Reports Capture of Zaporizke in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Area

Monday, 25 August 2025 07:12 AM EDT

Russia's defense ministry said on Monday Russian forces had captured the settlement of Zaporizke in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's defense ministry said on Monday Russian forces had captured the settlement of Zaporizke in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports....
russia, ukraine, war
26
2025-12-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved