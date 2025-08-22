Zelenskyy: Russia Doing 'Everything' to Stop Meeting With Putin

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Russia was doing everything it could to make sure that a meeting between him and Vladimir Putin does not take place, and called on Ukraine’s allies to apply fresh sanctions on Moscow if it showed no desire to end its invasion.

Zelenskiy, who was speaking at a joint press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, said they had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine by other states, which he said ought to be similar to NATO’s Article 5 that considers an attack on one member as an attack against all.