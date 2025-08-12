Russian Forces Make Sudden Thrust in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have made a sudden thrust into eastern Ukraine near the mining town of Dobropillia in a move that may be designed to increase the pressure on Ukraine to cede land as the U.S. and Russian presidents prepare to meet.

Ukraine's authoritative DeepState war map showed on Tuesday that Russian forces had quickly advanced up to 10 km (six north in two prongs in recent days, part of their drive to take full control of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

DeepState said they had advanced near three villages on a section of the frontline associated with the two key Ukrainian strongholds of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a possible deal to end the war in Ukraine when they meet in Alaska on Friday. Unconfirmed media reports say Putin has told Trump he wants Ukraine to hand over the part of the Donetsk region that Russia does not control

There was no immediate comment on the battlefield development from Moscow. Ukrainian military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov said only small groups were penetrating defensive lines, and this did not amount to a breakthrough.

Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst with the Finland-based Black Bird Group, said the situation had escalated rapidly, with Russian forces infiltrating past Ukrainian lines to a depth of roughly 17 km (10 miles) during the past three days.

"Forwardmost Russian units have reportedly reached the Dobropillia – Kramatorsk road T0514 and Russian infiltration groups have also been reported near Dobropillia proper," he wrote on X.

Tatarigami_UA, a former Ukrainian army officer whose Frontelligence Insight analysis tracks the conflict, posted:

"In both 2014 and 2015, Russia launched major offensives ahead of negotiations to gain leverage. The current situation is serious, but far from the collapse some suggest."

Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, said the Russians had been able to advance due to what he called "a partial collapse in the front" due to Ukraine's shortage of soldiers.

He said, without citing evidence, that Ukraine had redeployed elite forces to try to thwart the advance. Russia's Interfax news agency and Ukrainian war bloggers reported the same.

"This breakthrough is like a gift to Putin and Trump during the negotiations," Markov added, suggesting it could increase pressure on Kyiv to cede some land to prevent the Russian army eventually taking the rest of Donetsk by force.

To do that, though, Russian forces would first need to take control of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka - four places Russian military analysts call "fortress cities."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly pushed back against the idea of ceding territory to Russia, saying any peace deal must be a just one.

Yuri Podolyak, a pro-Russian military blogger, said Russia had yet to commit substantial forces to exploit the breach and try to secure an operational breakthrough.

Bohdan Krotevych, former chief of staff of Ukraine's Azov brigade and a National Guard lieutenant colonel, took to X late on Monday to warn Zelenskyy of the threat, saying the frontline in the area was "a complete mess."

"The line of combat engagement as a fixed line does not actually exist," he said.