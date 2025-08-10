Russian Strikes Injure 12 in Zaporizhzhia

Russian strikes injured at least 12 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the country's foreign affairs ministry said Sunday.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, hitting residential areas, a bus station and a clinic, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

"At least 12 people were injured, one of whom was rescued by emergency workers from under the rubble of destroyed structures," the post added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said first responders, medics and police officers are working to help after a strike by Russian bombs in Zaporizhzhia.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties," Zelensky said. "That is why sanctions are needed, pressure is needed."

Strength is needed – of the United States, of Europe, of all nations in the world that want peace and stability in international relations, Zelenskyy added.

Zaporizhzhia has been on the front lines of the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbor in February 2022.