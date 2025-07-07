WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war

3 Children Among 27 Wounded in Russia's Drone Attack on Kharkiv

Monday, 07 July 2025 08:08 AM EDT

At least three children were among 27 people wounded as a result of a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv overnight that damaged apartments and a kindergarten, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Kharkiv, which lies in northeastern Ukraine near the border with Russia, has been the target of regular Russian drone and missile attacks since the start of the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

A fire broke out in a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv as a result of the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative center, said that most of the injuries occurred in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Emergency services were working at the site, Sinehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear. There was no comment on the attacks from Moscow. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, but thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

A Russian attack on the region of Sumy, also in Ukraine's northeast, on Sunday afternoon killed two people and injured another two, while damaging about 20 buildings, State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram.

An overnight attack damaged several buildings and cars in three of the 10 districts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. There were no reports of injuries, he added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


