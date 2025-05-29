WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russia Captures 3 Settlements in Eastern Ukraine

Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:32 AM EDT

Russian troops took control of the settlement of Stroivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, and Shevchenko Pershe and Hnativka in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Click Here to comment on this article
GlobalTalk
