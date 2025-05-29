Russia Captures 3 Settlements in Eastern Ukraine

Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:32 AM EDT
Russian troops took control of the settlement of Stroivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, and Shevchenko Pershe and Hnativka in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.