WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war | peace | talks | vladimir putin | donald trump

Kremlin Says No Plans Yet for Putin-Trump Call

Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:09 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Trump has shown increasing frustration with Putin in recent days, warning Tuesday the Russian leader was "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kyiv as his forces made gains on the battlefield.

In response to Trump's remarks, the Kremlin said Wednesday that President Putin prioritizes Russia's national interests above all else.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
russia, ukraine, war, peace, talks, vladimir putin, donald trump
75
2025-09-29
Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved