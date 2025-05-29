Kremlin Says No Plans Yet for Putin-Trump Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Trump has shown increasing frustration with Putin in recent days, warning Tuesday the Russian leader was "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kyiv as his forces made gains on the battlefield.

In response to Trump's remarks, the Kremlin said Wednesday that President Putin prioritizes Russia's national interests above all else.