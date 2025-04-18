WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war | progress | us

Kremlin: Progress on Ukraine Peace, Talks With US Complicated

Friday, 18 April 2025 06:31 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Friday that some progress had already been made in talks about a possible peace settlement to end the war in Ukraine but that contacts were rather complicated with the United States.

"Contacts are quite complicated, because, naturally, the topic is not an easy one," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia is committed to resolving this conflict, ensuring its own interests, and is open to dialog. We continue to do this." 

