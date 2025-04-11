Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attacking 5 Energy Sites in 24 Hours

The Russian Defence Ministry on Friday accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy infrastructure five times in the last 24 hours despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes on each other's energy facilities.

The ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian strikes had hit power facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as energy targets in Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, which Moscow has claimed as its own.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports of the strikes. Ukraine has made similar accusations against Russia since the U.S.-backed moratorium was approved.