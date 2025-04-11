WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attacking 5 Energy Sites in 24 Hours

Friday, 11 April 2025 06:49 AM EDT

The Russian Defence Ministry on Friday accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy infrastructure five times in the last 24 hours despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes on each other's energy facilities.

The ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian strikes had hit power facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as energy targets in Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, which Moscow has claimed as its own.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports of the strikes. Ukraine has made similar accusations against Russia since the U.S.-backed moratorium was approved. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Russian Defence Ministry on Friday accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy infrastructure five times in the last 24 hours despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes on each other's energy facilities.The ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian strikes had hit...
russia, ukraine, war
96
2025-49-11
Friday, 11 April 2025 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved