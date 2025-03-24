Russia Reports Attempted Drone Attack on CPC Pumping Station

Ukraine attempted a drone attack on the Kropotkinskaya pumping station on the CPC pipeline in Russia's Krasnodar region on Monday, Russia's defense ministry said.

According to the ministry, the drone was downed by Russian anti-aircraft units and crashed approximately 7 kilometers (rougly 4.35 miles) away from the pumping station, near the Kavkazskaya railway station.

The previous attack on the Kropotkinskaya station occurred on Feb. 17, the station was damaged, taken out of service and now is now under repair.