Russia Attacks Power System of Ukraine's State Railways, Company Says

Russian forces attacked the power system of Ukraine's state railway network in Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday morning, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to attack Ukrainian energy and infrastructure, the company said.

"On the morning of March 19, the enemy attacked the railway power system in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. There are de-energized sections, but trains continue to run as scheduled," Ukrzaliznytsia wrote on Telegram.