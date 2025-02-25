Russian Air Attack on Ukraine Injures at Least 4

A Russian attack wounded four people and damaged residential buildings across Ukraine overnight, local officials said Tuesday.

Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, said one woman was injured in the attack which also damaged 12 private residences.

"She received wounds to her leg, she has been hospitalized," Kalashnyk said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Two more people were injured in the northeastern region of Sumy and one woman was hospitalized after the attack on the central region of Zhytmoyr.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 0350 GMT after the country's air force warned of a Russian missile attack which also forced NATO-member neighboring Poland to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down six out of seven missiles and 133 out of 213 drones, while another 79 drones did not reach their targets.

Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday the attack targeted military airfield infrastructure and achieved its goals.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks during the war, which Russia launched three years ago on its smaller neighbor. Thousands of people have been killed, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.