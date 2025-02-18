WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Admits Ukraine Joining EU Is Its Sovereign Right

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 09:21 AM EST

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was Ukraine's sovereign right to decide whether it wanted to join the European Union and Moscow did not intend to dictate to Kyiv how it should approach the question.

Asked if Ukraine could one day join the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is the sovereign right of any country."

"We are talking about integration and economic integration processes. And here, of course, no one can dictate anything to any country, and we are not going to do that," Peskov said.

Peskov added, though, that Russia's position was different when it came to Ukraine joining military alliances.

"There is a completely different position, of course, on security-related issues related to defense or military alliances," Peskov said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


