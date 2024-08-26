WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Kremlin: There Will Be a Response to Ukraine's Kursk Attack

Monday, 26 August 2024 07:10 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Monday that there would have to be a Russian response to Ukraine's incursion into the western Kursk region and that the idea of cease-fire talks with Kyiv was no longer relevant.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers smashed through the Russian border on Aug. 6 in a surprise attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was aimed at improving Kyiv's negotiating position ahead of possible talks and slowing the advance of Russian forces along the front.

"Such hostile actions cannot remain without an appropriate response," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There will definitely be a response."

Putin has said that Ukraine will receive a "worthy response," but has yet to set out in public what that response is.

Peskov dismissed media reports that there had been some kind of cease-fire negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

"There were no negotiations," Peskov said. "There are a lot of reports about various contacts in the media, and not all of them are correct."

"The topic of negotiations at the moment has pretty much lost its relevance."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said on Monday that there would have to be a Russian response to Ukraine's incursion into the western Kursk region and that the idea of cease-fire talks with Kyiv was no longer relevant. Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers smashed through the Russian border on Aug. 6...
russia, ukraine, war
176
2024-10-26
Monday, 26 August 2024 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved